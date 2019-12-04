Holiday events on tap in Gaylordsville

Gaylordsville will offer a variety of holiday events in the coming days.

Merwinsviille Hotel Restoration in Gaylordsville will continue its annual Christmas holiday show Dec. 6-8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The hotel at 1 Brown’s Forge Road has been transformed for the holidays, adorned with decorations, including a model train exhibit, a Dickens Village, Worlds Fair miniatures and Santa Claus collections, are on view.

The event features fine arts and crafts from award-winning artisans. Offerings include photography, fine artwork, holiday crafts, jewelry and ornaments.

A portion of all sales will benefit the hotel.

Storytime will be offered Saturday at 11 a.m. with free penny candy and hot chocolate.

Baked goods from Mrs. Claus' bakery are available to purchase, as will homemade soups.

Admission is free.

Hotel members with a “sponsor” membership (or higher) will receive a discount on art purchased.

This year is the 176th anniversary of the Merwinsville Hotel, which opened for business in 1843, as a meal stop for the Housatonic Railroad. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information, call 860-350-4443 or visit www.merwinsvillehotel.org.

The Gaylordsville United Methodist Church will hold its annual Christmas fair Dec. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair will feature crafts, a silent auction, a cookie walk, pickles, a cheese table, nearly new items, jewelry, Christmas decorations and more.

Lunch will be available to purchase Dec. 7 at the 687 Kent Road (Route 7) church.

The Gaylordsville Historical Society will hold an open house Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Little Red Schoolhouse on Gaylord Road.

Homemade cookies and hot cider will be served, and the new edition of John Flynn’s “History of Gaylordsville,” Christmas cards, note cards and a selection of ornaments will be sold.

Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual holiday dinner Dec. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the firehouse at 700 Kent Road (Route 7).

The eat-in or take-out dinner will cost $14 per adult and $7 per child 7 and under.

Santa will make an appearance around 7 p.m.

Carols will be sung and the community tree will be lighted after the ham dinner at the firehouse.

Village Farm at 684 Kent Road (Route 7) will hold its holiday open house Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.

Offerings will include hot cider, homemade cookies, raffles, handmade gifts and wreaths.