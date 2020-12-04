Holiday event, already scaled down, now canceled

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An annual holiday tradition in Rhode Island, already scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic, has now been canceled to protect the public from further spread.

Narragansett's Holiday Faire & Festival of Lights scheduled for this weekend was called off after the state contacted the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce on Thursday “advised them of their concerns,” Town Manager James Tierney said in a statement.

“This decision was made after careful deliberation through collaborative discussions," involving several local and state agencies.

The entire state is currently on a two-week pause in an effort to control a recent surge in new cases.

The decision was made with great "sadness" and out of “an abundance of caution" Tierney said.

A planned fireworks display will be postponed to a date to be determined.