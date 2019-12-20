Spectrum/Music, laughter, dancing and holiday cheer abounded in the VFW hall Dec. 8, 2019 during the annual New Milford Lions Club Christmas party for seniors. The event was attended by about 160 individuals who enjoyed a meal, live music and a visit with Santa. In addition, each guest was presented with a gift delivered by Santa, a Lion or a member of Schaghticoke Middle School’s Leo Club. Above, guest Judith Villani of New Milford happily receives a gift delivered by Leo David Palmer.