Holiday calendar

“Among Angels” concert: Dec. 15, 3 p.m. Presented by Kent Singers at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of Routes 7 and 341. $15 in advance. $20 at door. For more information and tickets, call 860-619-8110 or visit www.kentsingers.com.

KENT

Gingerbread Fest: Runs through December at participating businesses in Kent. For more information about other Kent holiday happenings, visit http://kentct.com/events/or call 860.592.0061.

NEW MILFORD

Goatboy Soaps open house: Dec. 14-15 and 21-22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Goatboy Soaps, 1 Murphy’s Way.

Victorian Tea/Holiday Bazaar: Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. Features numerous vendors. Luncheon available for $12.

Remembering Our Veterans, Wreaths Across America event: Dec. 14, noon. Center Cemetery.

“The Greatest Show: A Christmas Musical”: Dec. 14, 4 and 6 p.m. Dec. 15, 9 and 11 a.m. Faith Church, Route 7 South.

Holiday exdragaganza: Dec. 14. Shows at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Hosted by KBJB Live Events at VFW hall, Avery Road. $25 includes two bingo boards and a drag queen show. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-8152.

Carol Sing: Dec. 16, 7 p.m. Presented by New Milford Commission on the Arts at bandstand.

Parade of Lights: Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. Co-presented by New Milford Commission on the Arts and Water Witch Hose Co. #2.

Holiday open house: Dec. 18, noon-4:30 p.m. Mayor’s office, Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St. Cash and check donations for the Community Fuel Bank of New Milford will be accepted during this time. In addition, donations of non-perishable food items and paper products for the New Milford Food Bank will also be accepted, as well as hats and mittens for the Tree of Warmth in town hall. Flu shots offered from 1 to 2 p.m.

Model train exhibit: Dec. 19-29. Sponsored by Gallery 25 and Creatiive Arts Studio and New Milford Commission on the Arts at the gallery, in railroad station, Railroad Street. Open Thursdays-Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m.

“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 20, 7 p.m. Dec. 21, 1 and 7 p.m. Presented by FineLine Theatre Arts at New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $20/general admission. $15/student and senior citizen. Free/child 12 and under.

Christmas offerings: Dec. 22: Advent IV Eucharist, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 24: Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Dec. 25: Christmas Day Eucharist, 10 a.m. Dec. 29: New Year’s Eucharist, 10:30 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North.

Merryall Chapel services: Dec. 24: with the Rev. Paul Hibbard, chaplain of Waterbury Hospital, 9 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

ROXBURY

Victorian Christmas service: Dec. 15, 5 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St.

SHERMAN

Carol Sing-along: Dec. 15. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road.

WASHINGTON

Holiday in the Depot: Dec. 13, 6-8:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by the Washington Parks & Recreation Commission and the Washington Business Association at town hall and around town.

New Year’s Tea: Jan. 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Gunn Historical Museum, Wykeham Road. Bring favorite tea cup. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7756 or email curator@gunnhistoricalmuseum.com.

AREA TOWNS

CT Clay Artists holiday pottery show and sale: Opening reception, Dec. 13, 5-7 p.m. Also open Dec. 14-15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. At Brookfield Public Library, 182 Whisconier Raod, Brookfield.

Christmas concert: Dec. 14, 2-5 p.m. Hosted by Arion Singing Society at New Fairfield Senior Center, Theater

“Wreck the Halls”: Fridays-Saturdays through Dec. 28, 8 p.m., as well as Dec. 15 and 22, 2 p.m. and Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $30/reserved seat. $25/students and military personnel and veterans with ID. For more information and tickets, visit theatreworks.us or call the box office at 860-350-6863.