Holiday calendar

“Messiah Sing-In”: Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1 Main St. $15 in advance at http://bit.ly/messiah19 and $20 at the door. Students will be admitted for free. For more information, call 860-927-34876, email st.andrew.kent@snet.net, or visit www.standrewskentct.org/mitn.html.

“Among Angels” concert: Dec. 15, 3 p.m. Presented by Kent Singers at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of Routes 7 and 341. $15 in advance. $20 at door. For more information and tickets, call 860-619-8110 or visit www.kentsingers.com.

WASHINGTON

Christmas concert: Dec. 7, 5 p.m. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Fair trade and local handcrafts sale: Runs through Dec. 21. Open Fridays, 4-6 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., with extended hours Dec. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. Bridgewater Congregational Church, Clapboard Road.

Christmas tree sales: Weekends through Dec. 21. Bridgewater Congregational Church, Clapboard Road.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Merwinsville Hotel Christmas holiday show: Dec. 6-8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Brown’s Forge Road. Features sale of handmade goods by local artisans, as well as displays for Christmas. Story time available each Saturday at 11 a.m. For more information, call 860-350-4443 or visit www.merwinsvillehotel.org.

Christmas fair: Dec. 6, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lunch available Dec. 7. Gaylordsville United Methodist Church, 687 Kent Road (Route 7).

Holiday open house: Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Little Red Schoolhouse, Gaylord Road.

Holiday dinner: Dec. 7, 5-7 p.m. Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department, 700 Kent Road (Route 7). $14/adult. $7/child 7 and under. Eat in or take out. Santa will appear about 7 p.m.

Christmas caroling: Dec. 7, following ham dinner at firehouse.

Holiday open house: Dec. 7-8. Village Farm, 684 Kent Road (Route 7).

KENT

Gift Shop of the Connecticut Museum of Mining open: Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. through Dec. 21. Connecticut Museum of Mining, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7).

Holiday boutique: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 31. Library, Main Street.

Pancakes with Santa: Dec. 7, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Hosted by Kent Education Center and Nursery School at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 6 Bridge St. $5/adult and children 1 and older. Free/child under 1. $20 family maximum.

Reading of “The Jolly Woodman: The True Story of the First Christmas Tree Market in America”: Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Goatboy Soaps open house: Dec. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Goatboy Soaps, 1 Murphy’s Way.

Holiday bazaar: Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford at John Pettibone Community Center, Pickett District Road. Personal assistants available to assist children.

Candy Cane Hunt: Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sponsored by the MOMS Club in conjunction with Harrybrooke Park, at the park off Still River Drive. Includes candy cane scavenger hunt, visits with Santa and activities for children. $5/child. Free/child under 1. For more information and registration for all ages, visit www.harrybrookepark.org.

Christmas offerings: Dec. 8, 15 and 22: Advent worship. Dec. 15: children’s Christmas pageant, 10 a.m., followed by brunch. Dec. 24: Christmas Eve service of carols and communion, 7 p.m. First Congregational Church, 36 Main St.

Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 8, 8-11 a.m. Hosted by Sarah Noble Intermediate School band and chorus at Sarah Noble Intermediate School, Sunny Valley Road. $5/person.

Christmas concert: Dec. 8, 4 p.m. First Congregational Church, 36 Main St.

Spectrum/News-Times holiday open house: Dec. 12, noon-4 p.m. Greater New Milford Spectrum and The News-Times office, 43E Main St. Includes refreshments and visits with staff.

Victorian Tea/Holiday Bazaar: Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. Features numerous vendors. Luncheon available for $12.

Remembering Our Veterans, Wreaths Across America event: Dec. 14, noon. Center Cemetery.

Holiday exdragaganza: Dec. 14. Shows at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Hosted by KBJB Live Events at VFW hall, Avery Road. $25 includes two bingo boards and a drag queen show. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-8152.

Carol Sing: Dec. 16, 7 p.m. Presented by New Milford Commission on the Arts at bandstand.

Parade of Lights: Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. Co-presented by New Milford Commission on the Arts and Water Witch Hose Co. #2.

Model train exhibit: Dec. 19-29. Sponsored by Gallery 25 and Creatiive Arts Studio and New Milford Commission on the Arts at the gallery, in railroad station, Railroad Street. Open Thursdays-Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m.

Merryall Chapel services: Dec. 24: with the Rev. Paul Hibbard, chaplain of Waterbury Hospital, 9 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

ROXBURY

Holiday book sale: Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. At The Next Chapter (used book shop) at Hodge Memorial Library, 4 North St.

Country Church Christmas Fair: Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St.

SHERMAN

Carol Sing-along: Dec. 15. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road.

WASHINGTON

Festival of Trees: Dec. 6, cocktail party, 5-7 p.m. $20. Dec. 7, tree display. Free. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and tickets, call 860-868-7586.

HORSE Christmas Open House: Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. HORSE, 43 Wilbur Road. Includes tours, tack sale, silent auction, and sale of products by local artisans.

AREA TOWNS

Christkindlemarkt: Dec. 6-7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hosted by Arion Singing Society at Danbury Museum and Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury.

Holiday boutique: Dec. 6: sneak peek preview, 5-8 p.m. $5. Dec. 7: open for general public free of charge, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Presented by New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare Society at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 2 Colonial Road, New Fairfield.

Christmas concert: Dec. 14, 2-5 p.m. Hosted by Arion Singing Society at New Fairfield Senior Center, Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Wreck the Halls”: Fridays-Saturdays, Dec 6-28, 8 p.m., as well as Dec. 15 and 22, 2 p.m. and Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $30/reserved seat. $25/students and military personnel and veterans with ID. Senior citizens are invited to attend a Dec. 5 free dress rehearsal. A pay-what-you-can-night will be held Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit theatreworks.us or call the box office at 860-350-6863.