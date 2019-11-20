Holiday calendar

“Messiah Sing-In”: Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1 Main St. $15 in advance at http://bit.ly/messiah19 and $20 at the door. Students will be admitted for free. For more information, call 860-927-34876, email st.andrew.kent@snet.net, or visit www.standrewskentct.org/mitn.html.

NEW MILFORD

“Holiday on Jazz” concert with Doug White Quintet and special guests: Nov. 30. BYOB social, 6 p.m. Concert, 7 p.m. Makery Coworking, Bank Street. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/81617567341.

WASHINGTON

Christmas concert: Dec. 7, 5 p.m. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road.

Special Events

GAYLORDSVILLE

Holiday dinner: Dec. 7, 5-7 p.m. Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department, 700 Kent Road (Route 7). $14/adult. $7/child 7 and under. Eat in or take out. Santa will appear about 7 p.m.

Christmas/holiday show: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 1-2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Brown’s Forge Road. Features sale of handmade goods by local artisans, as well as displays for Christmas. Story time available each Saturday at 11 a.m. For more information, call 860-350-4443 or visit www.merwinsvillehotel.org.

KENT

Kent Champagne Stroll: Nov. 29-30, 4-7:30 p.m. Sponsored by Kent Chamber of Commerce at participating stores, restaurants and galleries. $20 in advance. $25 day of event. For more information, visit www.kentstroll.com, call the Kent Chamber of Commerce at 860-592-0061 or email info@kentct.com.

Gift Shop of the Connecticut Museum of Mining open: Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. through Dec. 21. Connecticut Museum of Mining, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7).

NEW MILFORD

Sip & Shop event: Nov. 22, 6:30-9 p.m. Hosted by New Milford PTO at John Pettibone Community Center, Pickett District Road.

Holiday fair: Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hosted by Women’s Guild at St Francis Xavier Church, Route 109.

Merryall Chapel services: Nov. 24: with Chaplaini Alan Freeman of Chaplain Services of Connecticut, 4 p.m. Dec. 24: with the Rev. Paul Hibbard, chaplain of Waterbury Hospital, 9 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

“Coping with Grief During the Holidays” workshop: Nov. 26 and Dec. 3 and 10, 6:30-8 p.m. NMVNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-2216.

Thanksgiving Eucharist: Nov. 27, 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Kent Road (Route 7).

Community Thanksgiving dinner: Nov. 28, 1:30 p.m. Presented by Easley family at St. John’s Episcopal Church hall, Whittlesey Avenue. For more information or to volunteer, call Sheila Easley at 203-948-3040.

Goatboy Soaps open house: Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1, 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Goatboy Soaps, 1 Murphy’s Way.

Local Artists Craft Group holiday craft show: Nov. 29- Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. At 25 Church St.

Pop-Up Shoppery: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Makery Coworking, Bank Street.

Tree lighting on the Green: Nov. 30, 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce on Village Green. Includes lighting of trees and visits with Santa.

Historical society holiday open house: Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 8, 8-11 a.m. Hosted by Sarah Noble Intermediate School band and chorus at Sarah Noble Intermediate School, Sunny Valley Road. $5/person.

Remembering Our Veterans, Wreaths Across America event: Dec. 14, noon. Center Cemetery.

Holiday exdragaganza: Dec. 14. Shows at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Hosted by KBJB Live Events at VFW hall, Avery Road. $25 includes two bingo boards and a drag queen show. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-8152.

Model train exhibit: Dec. 19-29. Sponsored by Gallery 25 and Creatiive Arts Studio and New Milford Commission on the Arts at the gallery, in railroad station, Railroad Street. Open Thursdays-Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m.

ROXBURY

Holiday book sale: Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. At The Next Chapter (used book shop) at Hodge Memorial Library, 4 North St.

SHERMAN

Christmas Fair and Market: Nov. 22, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Holy Trinity Church, Sherman Center.

AREA TOWNS

Christkindlemarkt: Dec. 6-7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hosted by Arion Singing Society at Danbury Museum and Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury.

Christmas concert: Dec. 14, 2-5 p.m. Hosted by Arion Singing Society at New Fairfield Senior Center, New Fairfield.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Wreck the Halls”: Fridays-Saturdays, Dec 6-28, 8 p.m., as well as Dec. 15 and 22, 2 p.m. and Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $30/reserved seat. $25/students and military personnel and veterans with ID. Senior citizens are invited to attend a Dec. 5 free dress rehearsal. A pay-what-you-can-night will be held Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit theatreworks.us or call the box office at 860-350-6863.