Holiday boutique open at library

Kent Memorial Library is offering a holiday boutique through Dec. 31.

The event will feature the sale of coffee table books, children’s books, scarves, jewelry, quilted items, cards, glassware, knick knacks, stocking stuffers, small gifts and more.

The boutique is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Main Street library.