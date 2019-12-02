Holiday bingo, show set at VFW

KBJB Live Events in New Milford will present a holiday exdragaganza Dec. 14, with shows from 4 to 7 and 7:30 and 11 p.m.

The event will feature drag queen bingo and a holiday shop. New York queens Ivy Stalls and Bella Noche, Annie Manildoo will participate. KJ Johansen of KBJB Radio will serve as mistress of ceremonies.

Guests are invited to bring food or purchase food on site. Individuals who bring a wish list gift to benefit the Wildlife Line in Sherman will receive a free bingo board. Tickets are $25 and include two bingo boards and the show, to be held at the VFW hall on Avery Road.

For more information and tickets, call 860-350-8152.