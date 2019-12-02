https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Holiday-bingo-show-set-at-VFW-14863917.php
Holiday bingo, show set at VFW
KBJB Live Events in New Milford will present a holiday exdragaganza Dec. 14, with shows from 4 to 7 and 7:30 and 11 p.m.
The event will feature drag queen bingo and a holiday shop. New York queens Ivy Stalls and Bella Noche, Annie Manildoo will participate. KJ Johansen of KBJB Radio will serve as mistress of ceremonies.
For more information and tickets, call 860-350-8152.
