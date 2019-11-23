Holiday Champagne Stroll set in Kent

The town of Kent will play host to the seventh annual Kent Holiday Champagne Stroll Nov. 29-30 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. each day.

The event coincides with Small Business Saturday, a nationwide marketing campaign sponsored by American Express, which celebrates and recognizes small retail businesses as being the backbone of local economies.

More than 25 shops, galleries and restaurants will be open for shoppers and serve champagnes and other bubblies.

A variety of sales and discounts will be offered at participating stores.

Tickets are $22 in advance at www.kentstroll.com and $25 the day of the event.

Guests must be 21 or older and present a valid ID upon arrival in order to get a flute and map.

Pre-registration guarantees a ticket in the event should the stroll is sold out.

For more information, visit www.kentstroll.com, call the Kent Chamber of Commerce at 860-592-0061 or email info@kentct.com.