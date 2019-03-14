Holcomb orders flags to half-staff to honor Birch Bayh

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed flags across Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor of former U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh, who died Thursday at age 91.

Holcomb said in a statement that flags should be lowered to half-staff from now until sunset on the day of Bayh's funeral, which has not yet been announced.

The governor also asked Indiana businesses and residents to lower their flags to honor Bayh, calling him "a trailblazer who dedicated himself to improving the lives of all Hoosiers."

Bayh championed the federal law banning discrimination against women in college admissions and sports, and crafted the 25th Amendment on presidential succession.

Holcomb said Bayh's "remarkable legislative and personal legacy" had transformed the nation. He urged Hoosiers to keep Bayh's family in their thoughts and prayers.