Holcomb announces $1B infrastructure spending plan

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to pump an additional $1 billion into infrastructure projects across Indiana.

The Republican said Tuesday that the money will come from a renegotiated agreement with the company that operates the Indiana Toll Road. Under the new terms, additional fees will be tacked onto heavy-duty vehicles that have three or more axles.

Holcomb stressed that the new fees will not be charged to drivers of passenger cars.

About $600 million will go toward speeding up completion of Interstate 69. An additional $190 million will make improvements on U.S. Routes 20, 30 and 31, including the elimination of most of U.S. 31's stoplights between Indianapolis and South Bend.

Additional money will be used to boost broadband access in rural areas and improve Indiana's hiking trails and bike lanes.