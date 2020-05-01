Hogan appoints new insurance commissioner

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday he has appointed Kathleen Birrane to be Maryland’s insurance commissioner.

Hogan announced the appointment to replace Al Redmer, who has been appointed executive director of the Maryland Auto Insurance Fund.

Birrane is former principal counsel to the state’s insurance commission. Since 2012, she has been with the law firm DLA Piper. She is currently a partner in the insurance sector and the litigation and regulatory practice.

Hogan said she will be able to step into the role as commissioner with virtually no learning curve.

Her practice at the firm is focused on insurance and regulatory matters. That includes criminal investigations related to insurance.