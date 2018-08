Hoe down on tap in Bridgewater

The Bridgewater Senior Center on Hut Hull Road will hold a hoe down Aug. 4 at 6 p.m.

The event will feature a dinner of salad, chicken and shrimp, potato salad, baked beans and rolls, dessert and beverages, as well as music.

Tickets are $10 and available at the senior center. Sign up is required.