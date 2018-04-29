Hockney film to be screened

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present an exhibition on screen film, “David Hockney at the Royal Academy,” May 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Hockney, widely considered Britain’s most popular artist, is a global sensation with exhibitions in London, New York and beyond.

Now entering his eighth decade, Hockney shows absolutely no evidence of slowing down or losing his trademark boldness.

Featuring intimate and in-depth interviews with Hockney, the film follows two blockbuster exhibitions held in 2012 and 2016 at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

Director Phil Grabsky secured privileged access to craft this cinematic celebration of a 21st century master of creativity.

For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.