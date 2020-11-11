History club to meet in Washington

The Gunn Historical Museum’s Washington History Club at Night will next meet virtually via Zoom Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Long-time Washington resident Dimitri Rimsky will lead a discussion about periods of crisis in Washington's history.

Despite experiencing several difficult times over the past three centuries, Washington residents have shown resilience in the face of adversity and have worked together to persevere and rebuilt.

Residents are invited to share their stories and memories.

Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/yylouq7r.

The Washington History Club at Night is a program of the Gunn Historical Museum and participants informally discuss the history of Washington, Washington Depot, Marbledale, New Preston and Woodville.