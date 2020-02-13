History club set to meet

The Gunn Historical Museum’s Washington History Club at Night will next meet Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington.

The meeting will feature a conversation about the town road crew and Washington’s past and present roads.

Participants can meet at the museum on Wykeham Road at 5:30 p.m. to view the new exhibit, “Washington, Connecticut - An American Story,” before the start of the meeting.

The Washington History Club at Night is a program of the Gunn Historical Museum and meets the third Tuesday of the months of November, February and May at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the history of Washington, Washington Depot, Marble Dale, New Preston and Woodville.

For more information, call 860-868-7756.