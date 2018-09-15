History club set to meet

Gunn Historical Museum’s Washington History Club in the Morning will next meet Sept. 17 at 10a.m. at the Washington Senior Center.

The topic of discussion will be the history of Washington’s pharmacies, including Church, Ford, and Co. Druggists, Waramaug Patent Medicine and Luncheonette, Green Drug, Parks Drug, Robert J. Benham’s, The Rexall Drug Store, Washington Pharmacy, New Preston Pharmacy and others.

All past owners, pharmacists, family members, employees, and customers are invited to attend to share history, conversations, photographs and more.

The center is located in Bryan Hall Plaza.