History club set to meet

The Gunn Historical Museum’s Washington History Club at Night will next meet June 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in town.

The topic of discussion will be the Washington Volunteer Fire Department, which was founded in 1926 and has been protecting the community for over 90 years, and their annual summer Carnival which started in 1937 and provided entertainment to generations of Washington’s residents.

The meeting was originally scheduled in May but was postponed due to the severe weather.

Attendees are invited to bring stories and photographs.

For more information, call 860-868-7756.