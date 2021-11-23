Historically Black college gives students Thanksgiving $10K

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A historically Black medical college in Tennessee is giving students an early Thanksgiving gift — $10,000 in cash.

Meharry Medical College President James E.K. Hildreth announced the gift on Monday, telling students they would receive it on Wednesday. The money comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, part of a federal coronovirus aid package. Schools across the country have used their money to wipe out student debts, offer free tuition and give cash grants such as the one at Meharry.

In a video message to the Nashville school's 956 students, Hildreth said they can manage their money however they choose, but he strongly urged them to use it for their education and training.

Hildreth said he is thankful for those who work at Meharry and those who support the college with their resources. “But mostly, I’m thankful for you students and the future of health care that is entrusted to you,” he said.