Historical society to hold programs

The Sherman Historical Society and Old Store will offer two programs in the coming weeks.

Gloria Thorne, curator of the museum, will present “The Echoes of Leach Hollow,” a presentation of how the small Sherman community thrived in the 1800s, before it was flooded by the waters of Candlewood Lake, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m.

Original photographs and the narrative taken from an 1896 New Milford Gazette will be utilized for the program that will be held at

the Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South.

A donation of $10 to the JCC is suggested.

Peter C. Vermilyea, author of “Wicked Litchfield County,” will discuss his book and answer questions at the Northrop House, 10 Route 37 Center, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m.

The book will be available to be purchased and signed.