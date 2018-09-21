The Sherman Historical Society and Old Store will offer two programs in the coming weeks.

Gloria Thorne, curator of the museum, will present “The Echoes of Leach Hollow,” a presentation of how the small Sherman community thrived in the 1800s, before it was flooded by the waters of Candlewood Lake, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m.

Original photographs and the narrative taken from an 1896 New Milford Gazette will be utilized for the program that will be held at

the Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South.

A donation of $10 to the JCC is suggested.

Peter C. Vermilyea, author of “Wicked Litchfield County,” will discuss his book and answer questions at the Northrop House, 10 Route 37 Center, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m.

The book will be available to be purchased and signed.