Historical society to hold program

The Warren Historical Society will offer a hands-on history outreach program on local Native American spirituality and community May 20 at 2 p.m.

The program will be held at the town hall at 50 Cemetery Road.

Darlene Kascak of the Institute for American Indian Studies will present authentic and replicated artifacts, traditional clothing, and other visual materials.

Using traditional storytelling techniques, Kascak will enable participants to imagine what life was like for the Eastern Woodlands peoples before contact with Europeans.

The free program is being offered through a grant from the Ellen Knowles Harcourt Foundation.

For more information, contact WHS curator Ellen Paul at warrenhistorian@outlook.com.