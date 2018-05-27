https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Historical-society-slates-open-house-12936906.php
Historical society slates open house
Published 12:00 am, Sunday, May 27, 2018
The Warren Historical Society will hold its annual open house June 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warren Public Library’s Community Room.
The event will feature a display of documents and artifacts from the organization’s collection and on loan, all on the WHS 2018 theme of religion, spirituality and community in Warren.
Refreshments will be served at the library on Sackett Hill Road.
