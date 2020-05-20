Historical society seeks stories about pandemic

The Warren Historical Society is looking to document the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community.

Society officials want to know what a resident’s life is like right now and what important information is being saved for posterity.

Submissions will enable society officials to document this time in history for future generations and historians.

To accomplish this, they have created a list of suggested questions in an interactive questionnaire format that is posted on the historical society’s website at www.warrencthistoricalsociety.org.

Some suggested questions are: How has your life changed? What’s it like attending school from home? How do you feel about not having a graduation ceremony or a prom? What’s it like having the kids at home while trying to manage your professional life?

Residents can answer additional questions.

The form also allows for audio and video recordings.