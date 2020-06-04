Historical society releases oral history recordings

The Warren Historical Society’s collection of recorded interviews with some long-time residents, most of them native Warrenites, is now online.

The interviews are accessible directly from the society’s website warrencthistoricalsociety.org/history/oral-histories.

While most of the interviews were captured in the last five years, a collection of recordings made in the 1960s are also among the offerings.

These recordings were only rediscovered a few years ago and were painstakingly transferred to a digital audio format for preservation and release.

The voices of bus driver Beecher Perkins, local historian Orlando B. Swift and James Perkins can be heard recalling their memories of the Warren General Store, colorful town’s people, and the Warren School.

The collection’s reception has been heartwarming.

On her first listen Ayla Butler exclaimed, “This is amazing, I am hearing my great-grandfather's voice for the first time and can hear Beecher again.”