Historical society awards scholarship

The Kent Historical Society has chosen the recipient of its George Laurence Nelson Scholarship.

Four applications were received from local art students.

Gabriella Martinez, a student at Hartford University, where she is studying art, with a BFA in photography with a certificate in art history, is the winner of the $1,000 scholarship.

Bob Lenz, Al Coffill and Mike Everett served as judges.

Martinez graduated from Washington Montessori and Marvelwood School in 2016.

She has spent her last two summers working as a teacher with the Society’s Art Enrichment Program.

Her artwork made her a natural choice for this scholarship.

A letter of recommendation from her professor, Dr. Amanda Carlson, associate professor of art history at the Hartford University, praised her “work ethic, intellect and writing skills and she has one of the highest grades among 30 students”.

Ian Johnson, teacher of photography and visual arts at Marvelwood, noted her passion for the visual arts and how she became his most valuable asset in helping design and layout many pages of the yearbook, and that her drive and dedication motivated other students

The yearbook that year that was the best the School had ever seen.