Historic sites to open in Gaylordsville

Three historic places in the Gaylordsville section of New Milford will be open to the public Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. through August beginning July 8.

There is no admission charge, but donations are welcome.

Hosts and hostesses will be on hand to assist guests at the Merwinsville Hotel, built in 1843, at 1 Brown’s Forge in Gaylordsville. The hotel is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Little Red Schoolhouse, which was built in 1740 and used until 1967 on Gaylord Road, was restored by the town of Nwe Milford in 1988 and has many pictures of past students and other Gaylordsville scenes on display.

Brown's Forge, located just beyond the Merwinsville Hotel, was built in 1871 and still has the original blacksmithing tools and twin forges, built for the original smiths, Home and Henry Brown.

The forge is owned by the Gaylordsville Historical Society.