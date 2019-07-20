Historic sites open in Gaylordsville

Three historic places in the Gaylordsville section of New Milford are open to the public Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. through August.

There is no admission charge, but donations are welcome.

Hosts and hostesses will be on hand to assist guests at the Merwinsville Hotel, built in 1843, at 1 Brown’s Forge in Gaylordsville.

The hotel, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, offers a look back at life during the 1800s, as well as provides a number of items of railroad memorabilia in a small museum on the second floor

The hotel continues to undergo restoration.

The Little Red Schoolhouse, which was built in 1740 and used until 1967 on Gaylord Road, was restored by the town of New Milford in 1988 and has many pictures of past students and other Gaylordsville scenes on display.

Brown's Forge, located just beyond the Merwinsville Hotel, was built in 1871 and still has the original blacksmithing tools and twin forges, built for the original smiths, Home and Henry Brown.

It was in operation until 1962.

The forge is owned by the Gaylordsville Historical Society.

For more information, call 860-350-4443.