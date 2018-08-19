Historic sites

Three historic sites - the Merwinsville Hotel, the Little Red Schoolhouse and Brown’s Forge - in Gaylordsville are open Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. through the rest of this month. The Merwinsville Hotel Restoration Museum, located on the second floor of the hotel, above, has a variety of memorabilia and historical items.