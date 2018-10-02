Historic hotel sets craft show, sale

Merwinsville Hotel Restoration will kick off it 31st annual Arts and Fine Crafts Show with a gala preview party Oct. 5 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The show will celebrate fall and local artists, as well as the 175th anniversary of the historic hotel.

The preview party, which will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., will feature live classical jazz standards, old blues tunes and originals performed by The Red Hots.

The band is made up of vocalists, Cynthia Preston and Petra Herceg, backed by Russell Preston on guitar and blues harp and Jay Margolin on percussion.

Tickets for the gala party are $20 in advance and $25 at the door; tickets for hotel members are $20. Tickets can be purchased www.merwinsvillehotel.org.

Following the preview party, the show will be open Oct. 6-8 and 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Brown’s Forge Road hotel.

The show will feature original artwork, including framed oil paintings, watercolors and photography, as well as works in glass, jewelry, woodwork, pottery and more.

A portion of all sales will benefit the hotel.

Throughout 2017, the third-floor ballroom underwent major structural improvements at the hotel which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

A $2 donation per person is requested. Children under 10 and hotel members will be admitted for free. New this year, members with a “sponsor” membership or higher will receive a discount on art purchased.