Contributed photo

NEW MILFORD — The Merwinsville Hotel at 1 Brown’s Forge Road in Gaylordsville is marking a milestone this year of 50 years of restoring the historic hotel, an announcement said.

The doors will reopen to the public July 11 after being closed last year due to the pandemic. Free tours are offered this summer on each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. through Aug. 29.