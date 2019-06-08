Historic horse track hosting final weekends of live racing

BOSTON (AP) — A historic Boston horse racing track is holding its last live races.

Suffolk Downs will run races Saturday and Sunday as the prestigious Belmont Stakes happens in New York. It's the second of three race weekends scheduled before the Boston track is shuttered.

The first race weekend happened in May. The final weekend runs June 29 to 30. This weekend's races feature more than 120 horses. Winning prizes are as much as $55,000.

Sterling Suffolk Racecourse, the company that operates the track, sold the property to a real estate company that plans to redevelop it.

Sterling Suffolk says part of the facility will remain open for simulcast betting. And it's working with local horse breeders on a plan to restore the Great Barrington Fairgrounds in the Berkshires for live racing.