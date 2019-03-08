Historian to present DAR program

The Roger Sherman Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, which serves the Greater New Milford area, will present a program about patriotic sisterhood March 10 at 2 p.m. in New Milford.

The illustrated talk by William Hosley, an historian and writer who is passionate about local history and historic preservation, will be held at the New Milford Public Library, 24 Main St.

Connecticut Colonial Dames, Connecticut Daughters of the American Revolution and rebranding Connecticut as the “Constitution State” are among the topics to be addressed.

The chapter will offer light refreshments, and this event is open to the public of all ages.

Hosley is a cultural resource development and marketing consultant, social media expert, historian, writer,and photographer.

He was formerly director of the New Haven Museum and Connecticut Landmarks, where he cared for a chain of historic attractions.

As an expert in heritage tourism, Hosley has studied, lectured and advised museums and heritage destinations around the country.

Bill has also served as a content specialist for PBS, BBC and CPTV film documentaries.

The NSDAR was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.

Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War.

With nearly 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations.

To learn more about the work of the Roger Sherman Chapter NSDAR, visit www.RogerShermanDAR.org or connect with the chapter on social media.

For more information, contact Bonnie Butler at bbutler5129@gmail.com or 860-354-5129.