Historian to discuss ‘The New Milford Green: Then and Now’

The iconic Village Green in New Milford will be in focus June 8 at 3 p.m. when town native Joe Cats offers a retrospective at the New Milford Historical Society & Museum at 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Cats is a town historian and serves as the president of the museum board.

In words and photos, he will offer thoughts on the Green’s past and present role in the community.

Those on hand will be invited to comment or ask questions.

Admission will be free for museum members and $5 for non-members.

For more information, call 860-354-3069 or visit www.nmhistorical.org.