Historian seeks historic designation for World War II hut

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii historian and researcher is looking to preserve an old Quonset hut on Oahu that was possibly part of a segregated encampment for black laborers and enlisted men during World War II.

Hawaii News Now reports Deloris Guttman, who works with the African American Diversity Council Center Hawaii, is seeking to add the steel structure in Pearl City to the National Register of Historic Sites.

Guttman says the building served as a storage house among the 100 Quonset huts that were part of the U.S. military's Manana Barracks in 1943-44.

The building is on land owned by the University of Hawaii.

University spokesman Dan Meisenzahl says the university is willing to donate the building or relocate it off its property.

___

Information from: KGMB-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/