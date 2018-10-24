Hillary Clinton thanks Secret Service for intercepting explosive device 'long before it made its way to our home'
In this photo taken from video, a police car sits outside the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Chappaqua, N.Y. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the home. (WABC7 via AP) less
This Image obtained by CNN shows a suspected explosive device received at the CNN bureau in New York City on October 24, 2018. The device was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan. - Suspected explosive devices were sent to former president Barack Obama, defeated presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and CNN hours apart and less than two weeks before sharply polarizing US midterm elections, officials confirmed Wednesday.
This combination of file photos created on October 24, 2018 shows from top: former US President Barack Obama (L), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C), George Soros (R), the liberal billionaire Chairman of Soros Fund Management. Bottom Row: Democratic lawmaker Debbie Wasserman Schultz (L), former CIA director John Brennan (C), and California Democratic Representative Maxine Waters (R). - The US Secret Service said on October 24, 2018 it had intercepted suspect packages, identified as potential explosive devices, sent to the homes of former president Barack Obama and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton after the FBI the day before was investigating an explosive device found in the mailbox at the New York home of US billionaire and liberal donor George Soros. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, CIA director John Brennan, Maxine Waters were also apparent recipients of suspect packages. less
A New York Bomb Squad unit exits the Time Warner Building on October 24, 2018 where a suspected explosive device was found in the building after it was delivered to CNN's New York bureau. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images less
An NYPD bomb squad vehicle departs an area outside Time Warner Center on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Law enforcement officials say a suspicious package that prompted an evacuation of CNN's offices is believed to contain a pipe bomb. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen) less
New York Police stand outside the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 in New York. A police bomb squad was sent to CNN's offices at the center, and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen) less
Police gather outside the Time Warner Center after an explosive device was sent to the CNN offices this morning on October 24, 2018 in New York City. The Secret Service said it intercepted an explosive device sent to the Obamas and a similar one sent to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton. Another similar explosive device was sent to billionaire philanthropist George Soros on Monday. less
A Police bomb sniffing dog is deployed outside of the Time Warner Center after an explosive device was found this morning on October 24, 2018 in New York City. CNN's office at the center was evacuated after a package arrived that was similar to suspicious packages found near the homes of Bill and Hillary Clinton, the Obamas and billionaire philanthropist George Soros. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Police officers stand in front of property owned by Hillary and Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the Clinton's suburban New York home. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) less
CNN correspondent Kate Bolduan reports from in front of the Time Warner Building, where NYPD personnel removed an explosive device Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Other packages were sent to the offices of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and to the home of President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen) less
The Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad deploys a robotic vehicle to investigate a suspicious package in the building where Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) has an offce on October 24, 2018 in Sunrise, Florida. A number of suspicious packages arrived in the mail today intended for former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and the New York office of CNN. less
Police officers stand in front of property owned by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the Clinton's suburban New York home. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) less
A security gate is seen in front of property owned by Hillary and Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the Clinton's suburban New York home. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) less
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2000 file photo, Bill and Hillary Clinton stand in the driveway of their new home in Chappaqua, N.Y. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's suburban New York home. less
A gate briefly opens at the Bedford residence of billionaire George Soros on October 23, 2018 in Bedford, New York. Police discovered an explosive device after responding to a call from an employee of the residence about a suspicious package in the mailbox. No one was hurt in the incident and Soros was not home at the time. Soros, a top donor to liberal causes around the world, has become a target of right-wing groups. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
This photo taken from video shows an aerial view of residences and buildings on the compound property of George Soros, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 in Katonah, N.Y. A bomb was found in a mailbox at the suburban New York home of the liberal billionaire philanthropist who has been denounced by President Donald Trump and vilified by right-wing conspiracy theorists, authorities said Tuesday. (WABC 7 via AP)
A car drives near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) less
Officers with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service talk at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) less
Officers with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service talk at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents hav e intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) less
FILE - This May 25, 2016 file photo shows the home of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in Washington. The Secret Service says a package identified as 'potential explosive device' was sent to former President Barack Obama in Washington. less
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Hillary Clinton thanks Secret Service for intercepting explosive device 'long before it made its way to our home'