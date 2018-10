This combination of file photos created on October 24, 2018 shows from top: former US President Barack Obama (L), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C), George Soros (R), the liberal billionaire Chairman of Soros Fund Management. Bottom Row: Democratic lawmaker Debbie Wasserman Schultz (L), former CIA director John Brennan (C), and California Democratic Representative Maxine Waters (R). - The US Secret Service said on October 24, 2018 it had intercepted suspect packages, identified as potential explosive devices, sent to the homes of former president Barack Obama and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton after the FBI the day before was investigating an explosive device found in the mailbox at the New York home of US billionaire and liberal donor George Soros. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, CIA director John Brennan, Maxine Waters were also apparent recipients of suspect packages. less