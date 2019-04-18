Hill airmen take F-35s to Middle East for first time

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — F-35s from Utah's Hill Air Force Base have deployed to the Middle East for the first time.

The Standard-Examiner reports airmen from the 388th and 419th fighter wings set off earlier this week for Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, to support the United States Air Force Central Command mission in the Middle East.

Hill spokesman Micah Garbarino says the group includes pilots from the active duty 4th Fighter Squadron and Reserve 466th Fighter Squadron, as well as active duty and reserve airmen in the 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, and personnel in other support functions.

Garbarino, citing operational security, says the Air Force will not be releasing details about how the aircraft will be employed, how long the deployment will last or how many jets and personnel are involved.

