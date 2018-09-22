Hike to Warren monument on tap

Warren Land Trust and Warren Historical Society will co-sponsor a Housatonic Heritage Hike to the Finney Monument Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

The hidden monument marks the birthplace of Charles Finney, famous in his day as the father of American revivalism and president of Oberlin College.

A WHS representative will discuss Finney and his times, while a Warren Land Trust board members will talk about natural and environmental highlights.

The two-mile hike, which will run about one hour, will be flat, but on uneven terrain; sturdy footwear is recommended.

Refreshments will provided; bring water.

From the intersection of routes 45 and 341 in Warren, continue a half-mile mile on Route 341 West. Turn left onto Reid Road, continue .6 mile. Turn left onto Cunningham Road, and continue to the end of paved road.

For more information and registration, email info@warrenlandtrust.org.