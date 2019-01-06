Highlights of inauguration day in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Highlights of inauguration day on Monday in Wisconsin:

— Democrat Tony Evers will be sworn into office as Wisconsin's 46th governor, replacing Republican Gov. Scott Walker, at a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda. Former governors and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

— Music at the inauguration ceremony prior to the swearing in will be provided by the 132nd Army Band of the Wisconsin National Guard, Tomah High School Band, Eau Claire Madrigals from Eau Claire Memorial High School, Latino Arts Strings Program Mariachi & Infantil Mariachito Sol, and the William J. Reed Community Choir.

— In addition to Evers, all other constitutional officers elected in November will be sworn into office. They are all Democrats, marking the first time since 1983 that all offices will be held by Democrats. Those being sworn in are Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Secretary of State Doug La Follette. La Follette is the only incumbent.

— Newly elected members of the state Legislature will also be sworn into office. In the Assembly, 63 Republicans and 36 Democrats will be seated. Of them, eight Republicans and seven Democrats are new. In the Senate, 11 Republicans and six Democrats are taking office. Of them, three Republicans and one Democrat are new. Republicans will hold a 19-14 majority.

— After the swearing-in ceremonies, Evers will hold a public receiving line for two hours outside the governor's office in the Capitol.

— That night, just down the street from the Capitol at the Monona Terrace, Evers will host the inaugural ball to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee. Madison's DJ Boyfrrriend, Oshkosh's KWT with Tom Washatka and Milwaukee's Abby Jeanne and New Age Narcissism. Other performers include Platinum, the Plymouth High School Marching Band, and Black Star Drum Line.