Highlighting music

David Goldenberg delights the audience with his performance. David Goldenberg delights the audience with his performance. Photo: Courtesy Of Jewish Community Center In Sherman Photo: Courtesy Of Jewish Community Center In Sherman Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Highlighting music 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman recently held its first annual Singer, Songwriter’s Songfest concert. The event featured several performances by musicians David Ray, Mike Latini, Kristy Flagg, George Mallas, David Goldenberg, Bernie Kaplan and Don Lowe. The next songfest event will be held Sept. 21.