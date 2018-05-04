High winds kill 2, cut power to more than 300K in Michigan.

DETROIT (AP) — High winds that toppled trees and power lines in mid-Michigan have killed at least two people and cut power to more than 300,000 homes and businesses.

Friday's outages came as the National Weather Service warned of wind gusts of up to 65 mph as the region remained under a high wind warning.

The Detroit News reports falling trees killed one person inside a car in Pontiac and another person in suburban Detroit's Independence Township. A postal worker was also injured by a falling tree in South Lyon.

By early Friday evening about 333,000 utility customers were without power. DTE Energy reported outages affecting about 260,000 of its customers and Consumers Energy reported about 73,000 outages.

Residents were urged to proceed with caution when outdoors and to stay away from all power lines.