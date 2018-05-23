High schoolers team up with land trust

More than 150 students from three high schools in Waterbury recently participated in an interactive science program offered by the Roxbury Land Trust to study the water quality of the Shepaug River.

The programs were held at the River Road Preserve, a 57-acre nature preserve with access to the river.

The field trips, which began April 24 and ran every Tuesday and Thursday through May 22, were supported by a grant from the Connecticut Community Foundation and a financial gift from the Laurel Banks Fishing Club.

The field trips had three components. Students waded in the river to identify key features and take samples; sortedthe samples to obtain a snapshot of water quality; and performed water chemistry experiments on the town pond.

The River Road Preserve, which was gifted by Frasier McCann in 1982, is part of 600 acres along two miles of the Shepaug River that have been preserved by the Roxbury Land Trust.

“The Roxbury Land Trust is pleased to provide this educational program for three classes each from Crosby, Wilby and Kennedy High Schools,” said Ann Astarita, executive director of the land trust. “For many of the students, it’s a unique opportunity to enjoy nature.”

Established in 1970, the Roxbury Land Trust oversees more than 3,700 acres in its preserve system with 32 preserves, active farms, and 30 miles of hiking trails.

The land trust’s mission is to preserve Roxbury’s heritage, conserve open space, farms and waterways, and offer public access to preserves as well as present a wide range of educational programs.