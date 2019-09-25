High school student came to football game in blackface

GUILFORD, Conn. (AP) — Officials from a Connecticut high school say a student showed up to a football game wearing blackface.

Guilford Public Schools superintendent Paul Freeman said in a statement Tuesday that a high school student came to a game last Friday between Guilford High School and a school from Hartford in blackface.

Freeman says a resource officer immediately told the student to remove the paint and that he did. Freeman says the Hartford school was contacted and offered an apology.

He didn't name the school in the release, but news outlets report Guilford High School was scheduled to play Hartford High School.

Freeman said no individual incident occurs in isolation and that "If even one Guilford student felt that wearing blackface was acceptable or funny, then we have more work to do."