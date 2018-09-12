High ranking GOP lawmaker badly injured in motorcycle crash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One of the top-ranking Republicans in the Indiana Statehouse was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in northern Michigan.

House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown was thrown from his motorcycle late Wednesday morning after an SUV pulled out in front of him. The Crawfordsville lawmaker was on a trip with fellow Republican Rep. Mike Speedy of Indianapolis, who was not injured in the crash.

House Speaker Brian Bosma said in a message to lawmakers that Brown was taken to a hospital in Petoskey, Michigan.

Bosma says he does not know what condition Brown is in.

He called for prayers for Brown, Speedy and their families.