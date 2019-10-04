High holiday services set in Washington

The Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life (GWCJL) will hold high holiday services led by spiritual leader Rabbi James Greene this year.

Kol Nidre will be the evening of Oct. 8, and Yom Kippur the morning and evening of Oct. 9.

The GWCJL is a unique and diverse group of full-time and weekend residents of the Litchfield County area who gather at member’s homes and local venues for stimulating spiritual, creative, intellectual and social events.

It is welcoming to all interested persons including interfaith families, Jews-By-Choice and people of all sexual preferences.

For more information and reservations, call the coalition office at 860-868-2434 or email admin@jewishlifect.org.