High court won't take case of ex-Illinois Rep. Aaron Schock

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is declining to get involved in the corruption case against former Illinois congressman Aaron Schock.

The Republican resigned from Congress in 2015 amid scrutiny of his lavish spending. That included redecorating his Capitol Hill office in the style of the "Downton Abbey" TV series.

Schock has tried to get the case against him dismissed, but a federal judge and federal appeals court have declined. The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to step in and revisit those rulings.

Schock was first elected to Congress in 2008 at the age of 27. After he resigned he was charged with a series of offenses including using campaign money and an allowance from Congress for personal expenses.