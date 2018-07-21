High court nominee gets started answering questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's choice for the Supreme Court has given members of Congress lots of material to help them judge the judge.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh has responded to a Senate Judiciary Committee questionnaire that probes his career as an attorney and jurist, his education, society memberships and more.

It's part of a long paper trail that lawmakers will consider as they decide whether to confirm him. The high court appointment could shift the court rightward for years to come.

Kavanaugh has written nearly 300 rulings as an appeals court judge and has a record in the George W. Bush White House and Kenneth Starr's probe of Bill Clinton in the 1990s.

His response to the questionnaire runs 110 pages and comes with thick appendices.