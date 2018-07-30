High court gives mixed verdict on Burgum-Legislature spat
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Supreme Court has rejected several of Gov. Doug Burgum's vetoes, but has sided with the governor in other portions of a dispute with the Legislature that revolved around overreach on both sides.
The high court on Monday said several of Burgum's line-item vetoes on certain bills went too far because they would have served to modify legislators' intent.
But Burgum successfully challenged legislators on a couple of bills that delegated authority for how certain funds could be moved around or spent to a subset of the Legislature known as the budget section.
The high court agreed that those moves were improper.
Burgum said in a statement he was glad the high court protected the executive branch from encroachment.