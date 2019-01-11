High court declines to review Seattle income tax ruling

SEATTLE (AP) — The state Supreme Court has declined to immediately take up the lower-court ruling that killed Seattle's income tax and is instead sending the case to the Court of Appeals.

The Seattle Times reports the Supreme Court issued the order after meeting en banc Thursday, more than a year after the city petitioned for direct review.

Seattle made the request in December 2017, after a King County Superior Court judge struck down the tax on well-off households, which the city hadn't yet started to collect. Rather than appeal Judge John Ruhl's ruling to the Court of Appeals, the city went straight to the Supreme Court.

Supporters have seen Seattle's case as an opportunity to break through the long-standing inability of Washington and its cities to tax the wealthy.

