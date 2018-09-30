‘Hidden in Plain Sight’ set for Oct. 4

The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford will offer a special program, “Hidden in Plain Sight,” Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. at New Milford High School on Route 7 South.

The program, presented by CT Association of Prevention Professionals, will address the sensitive issues of drug use and addiction.

The program, open to adults only, will offer parents, adult caregivers, and teachers a chance to learn about products, warning signs, and how to bring up these important issues and concerns with youth.

A mock bedroom will be set up for adults to search through and ask questions.

The program will be a highly interactive and informative session.

Parents of children as young as fifth and sixth graders are encouraged to attend.

For information and RSVP, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/978939935626004/permalink

/978942405625757/.

Questions can be emailed to wcgnm@wcgnm

.com.