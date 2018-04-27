Hickory Stick to mark special day

Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington will participate in Independent Bookstore Day with a variety of events April 28.

The local shop will offer refreshments, giveaways and activities throughout the day, as well as two book signings.

Deborah Dayal and Rose Petruzzi will sign copies of “Dancing Inside,” a book of poetry with watercolor illustrations, at 1 p.m., and Bibi Gaston will sign copies of “Gifford Pinchot and the First Foresters,” at 2:30 p.m., coinciding with The Steep Rock Association’s Family Workshop Weekend.

In addition, store staff will assist interested patrons in obtaining a Libro.fm account. Libro.fm is the leading digital audiobook supplier for independent bookstores.